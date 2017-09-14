Police Blotter - Sept. 14

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:54 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious male on the 29000 block of Mohican Circle. Suspect was attempting to sell services and was advised of the city ordinance.

ARREST—A 37-year-old man was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on county highways 11 and 39.

Crow Wing sheriff

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on the 10000 block of Legionville Road, Brainerd. A party was brought to the emergency room.

Report at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on the 5000 block of Brandon Way, Brainerd. A party was removed.

ARREST—A 54-year-old man was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on the 19000 block of Highway 371, Brainerd.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St. A party was given a ride home.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 55-year-old man was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Sunday following a traffic stop on County Highway 15 and Half Mile Road, Jenkins. The driver fled and barricaded himself into a residence. The man resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and arrested for DWI, obstructing the legal process with force.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Saturday for first-degree DWI and vehicle theft during a traffic stop on HIghway 371 and County Road 112.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 3 for first-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needle during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and County Highway 16, Jenkins.

Crosby police

SUSPICIOUS—Report Sept. 4 of a suspicious vehicle on the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast. It turned out to be a newspaper delivery employee.

FIGHT—Report Sept. 6 of a fight between two juvenile males on First Street Southwest. Officer spoke with victim and reporting party and police are investigating.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sept. 7 of a disturbance on the 100 block of Fourth Street Northeast. Officer made contact and learned a neighbor was taking some wood from a property. The neighbor explained they were given permission to take the wood.

--- --- --- --- ---

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/content/crow-wing-custody to check the Crow Wing County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680212-custody-beltrami-county to check the Beltrami County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680849-wadena-county-custody-list to check the Wadena County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3686264-mille-lacs-county-custody to check the Mille Lacs County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680915-morrison-county-custody-listing to check the Morrison County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680175-aitkin-county-custody-list to check the Aitkin County In-Custody list.