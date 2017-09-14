Police Blotter - Sept. 14
Breezy Point police
DISTURBANCE—Report at 6:40 a.m. Saturday of two sisters, who had too much to drink, arguing on the 9200 block of Breezy Point Drive. The parents were on the way to pick up them and they were warned for loud noise.
SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:54 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious male on the 29000 block of Mohican Circle. Suspect was attempting to sell services and was advised of the city ordinance.
ARREST—A 37-year-old man was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on county highways 11 and 39.
Crow Wing sheriff
DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on the 10000 block of Legionville Road, Brainerd. A party was brought to the emergency room.
Report at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on the 5000 block of Brandon Way, Brainerd. A party was removed.
ARREST—A 54-year-old man was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on the 19000 block of Highway 371, Brainerd.
SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St. A party was given a ride home.
Pequot Lakes police
ARRESTS—A 55-year-old man was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Sunday following a traffic stop on County Highway 15 and Half Mile Road, Jenkins. The driver fled and barricaded himself into a residence. The man resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and arrested for DWI, obstructing the legal process with force.
A 41-year-old man was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Saturday for first-degree DWI and vehicle theft during a traffic stop on HIghway 371 and County Road 112.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 3 for first-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needle during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and County Highway 16, Jenkins.
Crosby police
SUSPICIOUS—Report Sept. 4 of a suspicious vehicle on the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast. It turned out to be a newspaper delivery employee.
FIGHT—Report Sept. 6 of a fight between two juvenile males on First Street Southwest. Officer spoke with victim and reporting party and police are investigating.
DISTURBANCE—Report Sept. 7 of a disturbance on the 100 block of Fourth Street Northeast. Officer made contact and learned a neighbor was taking some wood from a property. The neighbor explained they were given permission to take the wood.
--- --- --- --- ---
Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/content/crow-wing-custody to check the Crow Wing County In-Custody list.
Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680212-custody-beltrami-county to check the Beltrami County In-Custody list.
Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680849-wadena-county-custody-list to check the Wadena County In-Custody list.
Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3686264-mille-lacs-county-custody to check the Mille Lacs County In-Custody list.
Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680915-morrison-county-custody-listing to check the Morrison County In-Custody list.
Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680175-aitkin-county-custody-list to check the Aitkin County In-Custody list.