Man escapes custody, faces charges

According to the probable cause court document, a Crow Wing County deputy responded Nov. 15 to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd regarding Larson, who was in custody after an arrest for a felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, but being treated for a medical situation.

The deputy spoke with Larson and advised him security coverage was being removed and a standing order was drafted and the hospital would advise the sheriff's office when he was to be released. Larson was advised he was still in custody and if he were to leave the hospital prior to law enforcement arrival he would be charged with escape from custody. Larson stated he understood.

The sheriff's office was advised Larson had left the hospital against medical advice at 7:47 p.m. with two other people and was wearing his heart monitor at the time.

The next day, a Baxter police officer was advised Larson could possibly be staying at Holiday Inn Express in Baxter. It was determined he was actually at Edina Realty. The officer located Larson in a room sitting with a real estate agent. Larson stated his name was Matthew Brown.

Larson was arrested and transported back to the hospital where he was medically cleared and then transported to the Crow Wing County Jail.