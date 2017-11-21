Police Blotter - Nov. 21

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Saturday for violating a no-contact domestic abuse order following a report of an argument in the parking lot on the 1300 block of South Sixth Street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree sales of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 700 block of Southwest Fourth Street.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 10 for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and no proof of insurance following a driving complaint on Front Street.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Nov. 10 on a warrant following a report of a verbal disturbance on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 10 for third-degree DWI following a driving complaint on the 11000 block of Highway 210.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Nov. 10 for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal following a hit-and-run crash on Northeast Washington Street and Fifth Avenue.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:54 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 300 block of third Avenue Northeast, where an intoxicated person was throwing stuff around.

Report at 2:33 a.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 1100 block of South Sixth Street. Officers responded and learned it was verbal only.

Report at 2:59 a.m. Thursday of a disturbance on Sixth Avenue Northeast. Officers gave a person a courtesy transport to the hospital for an evaluation.

Report at 1:58 a.m. Thursday of a disturbance on the 800 block of Washington Street. People agreed to separate for the night.

Report at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday of a verbal disturbance on the 700 block of South Eighth Street. A person was verbally trespassed from the property.

Report at 11:31 a.m. Nov. 13 of a child running away from Riverside Elementary School, 220 NW. Third St.

Report at 12:27 a.m. Nov. 12 of a disturbance at Big Dogs Bar and Nightclub, 718 W. Laurel St. A female was transported home.

Report at 10:37 a.m. Nov. 10 of a male student causing a disturbance with staff at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:36 p.m. Friday of a suspicious male on the 500 block of West College Drive. Baxter officers located the male and arrested him on county warrants.

Report at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday of people loitering on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast. Person was given a criminal trespass warning to not return.

Report at 6:22 p.m. Nov. 11 of a suspicious vehicle on the 1600 block of Rosewood Street. People agreed to find another place to go.

Report at 12:51 p.m. Nov. 11 of a suspicious male looking into vehicles on the 1500 block of Quince Street. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate.

Report Nov. 9 of two juvenile males inside Park Methodist Church, 315 N. Sixth St., when the complainant opened up the church in the morning.

DOMESTIC—Report at 11 p.m. Sunday of a domestic on the 1000 block of Summit Street. Officers determined it to be a verbal argument and a person was asked to leave.

Report at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 11 of a physical domestic on the 3300 block of Oak Street. Report was not substantiated.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a bicycle on the 2600 block of Kermit Lane.

Report Friday of a female shoplifting at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE.

Report Friday of a theft of gaming systems from a residence on the 1200 block of Southeast 12th Street.

Baxter police

WELFARE CHECK—Report at 7:20 p.m. Sunday of a male sitting outside Walmart, 7295 Glory Road, mumbling for more than an hour to himself. Officers located male who was intoxicated and homeless and was taken to St. Cloud detox.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:01 a.m. Sunday of something suspicious in the sky on the 7000 block of Fox Road. Officer was unable to locate any objects.

ARRESTS—A 23-year-old man was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Saturday for DWI during a traffic stop on Inglewood Drive and Pine Beach Road.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at 3:54 a.m. Saturday for making terroristic threats and domestic assault at Walmart.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Saturday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 7000 block of Clearwater Road.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Friday on numerous warrants following a report of a person acting suspicious at Central Lakes College, 501 W. College Drive.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Friday for fifth-degree assault on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Thursday after he escaped custody the night prior. He was transported to the emergency room and then to county jail without incident.

CRASH—Report at 12:34 p.m. Saturday of a personal injury crash where a vehicle rear-ended another on Highway 371 and Excelsior Road. A driver complained of back pain, but refused ambulance service.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:46 a.m. Saturday of wanting a subject removed on the 13000 block of Arrowwood Drive. Person left and denied being at the residence.

Report at 2:51 p.m. Friday of a subject causing a disturbance after management at Menards, 15236 Dellwood Drive, refused to accept some merchandise returns. A person was issued a trespassing notice and cited for tampering with an interlock device.

Report at 12:49 p.m. Thursday of a student who assaulted a brother several times in the hallway at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:36 p.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle blocking the 7400 block of Hastings Road. Occupants were playing "Pokemon Go." They were advised to move to the side of the road.

ASSAULT—Report Friday of an assault at Forestview. A juvenile male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct.

