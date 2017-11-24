Police Blotter - Nov. 24

Report at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday of an occupied vehicle parked on the caller's property on the 6700 block of Fairview Road. Officer made contact with a male who was cutting wood and thought he was on the other property. He was asked to leave.

Report at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday of a female walking along the shoulder with a male following in a vehicle on Highway 371 and Novotny Road. Officers were unable to locate vehicle.

ASSAULT—Report at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday of an assault where a juvenile male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

ARREST—A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Monday for second-degree driving while intoxicated, open container and leaving the scene of a non injury crash on Lake Forest Road and Highway 371.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 3:14 p.m. Monday of a disturbance with an employee at Kohls, 7565 Excelsior Road, who was reprimanded. Employee left the business and would be advised not to come back to the store.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARRESTS—A 48-year-old woman was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Monday for introducing contraband into the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.

A 43-year-old man was arrested Nov. 18 following a disturbance between a mother and a son on the 9700 block of Legionville Road, Brainerd. The man was charged with making terroristic threats and domestic assault.

DEER—Report Nov. 15 of a deputy who struck a deer with his squad car at highways 210 and 6. Deputy was not injured but squad was totaled.

Crosby police

DISTURBANCES—Report Nov. 17 of a disturbance involving an angry male on Second Street Southwest. Officers stood by and calmed the situation down.

Report Nov. 15 of a disturbance at a business on Third Avenue Northeast. Officer assisted employees with a male who was causing problems.

Report Nov. 14 of a disturbance involving a juvenile male at a building on Poplar Street. The male was cited for disorderly conduct.

Report Nov. 13 of a loud verbal argument at a residence on Sixth Street Northeast. Officer advised people on their options.

Report Nov. 13 of a disturbance involving at a juvenile male on the 700 block of Poplar Street.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Nov. 18 of a suspicious male on First Avenue Southwest. A male got into a vehicle and left the area and officers were unable to locate it.

Report Nov. 17 of possible suspicious activity on the 800 block of Oak Street. Officer was advised the person observed their friend and was all OK.

Report Nov. 16 of a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of Second Street Northwest. Officer located the vehicle and made contact with driver and everything was OK.

Report Nov. 13 of a suspicious male at a business on West Main Street. Officers obtained details and the following day the male returned and was asked to leave.

DOMESTIC—Report Nov. 16 of a possible assault where a male was injured and was at the Crosby hospital. The victim was uncooperative and refused to share details.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 26-year-old woman was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday for second-degree driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on the 500 block of Washington Street.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday on a felony Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant after a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Lum Park, 1619 Washington St.

A 43-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested at 4:13 p.m. Monday for fifth-degree drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession when police assisted a probation agent with the arrests on the 800 block of NInth Avenue Northeast.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle at Petro Plus Convenient Store, 850 Lum Park Road. Driver was the manager who was checking the business from a previous alarm.

Report at 6:33 p.m. Monday of four younger kids tampering with vehicles in the parking lot at the Almond House, 814 28th St. SE. Kids left north of nearby townhomes. Police found nothing missing from the vehicles.

DISTURBANCES—Report at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday of a verbal disturbance on the 1000 block of 13th Avenue Northeast regarding a possible vehicle vandalism. Officers made contact and mediated the situation and the report was unfounded.

Report at 8:29 p.m. Monday of a verbal disturbance on the 7700 block of Wise Road. People agreed to get along for the rest of the night.

Report at 4:07 p.m. Monday of a physical fight on the 1800 block of South Seventh Street. Officers arrived and found the fight was verbal only.

Report at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday of a physical altercation between four female students at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St. Another disturbance with two females was reported earlier at 11:57 a.m.

Report at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday of a male student causing a disturbance and refusing to leave BHS.

Report at 3:45 p.m. Monday of a fight between two students at BHS.

