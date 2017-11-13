Memorable fine arts achievement: Being named editor in chief of the Brainonian.

Other fine arts activities: Concert band, "I play the flute."

When did you join yearbook?: "This is my second year in yearbook. Mr. Wagner (yearbook adviser last year) said he would put me as editor if I joined again. Last year I started to do the work as an editor. There were three seniors who graduated last year and two juniors couldn't fit yearbook into their schedule."

Why did you join?: "I joined because my eighth grade teacher, Mrs. Lund, who does the yearbook at Forestview Middle School, encouraged me to join. I thought it would be something I would like. I like design and like how I can do my own thing with it. I also like photography, taking my own pictures."

Biggest challenge: "The biggest challenge so far this year is the fact we didn't have a theme and a cover figured out right away. It was a scramble. We did come up with a theme, which is 'Into the Blue.' It's all about the different colors of blue. All Warriors are blue and our idea is all of us our different and we all have our own friend group, but by the end of the day we are all Warriors and represent blue. We are all equal in that way."

Where are you guys at with the yearbook?: "We just got done with our first deadline. We have all of the school pictures in. Our next deadline focuses on the fall season for sports and clubs. We normally go to their games and take pictures for the yearbook.

Your role as editor: "I develop ideas for the yearbook, help with page layouts and with how the yearbook with look. I help everyone in class, help them with their ideas, too, and to make sure everything looks good.

"I like the freedom and how we can bring our own personality into the yearbook."

Your take on the new yearbook policies: "It's been a challenge. We have to have students take home a form to have their parents sign it if they are quoted in the yearbook. The students don't want to take the extra step to take it home, so now it is a challenge to gather content. We have been asking students more questions where we don't quote them, so we are doing more polls."

Most memorable school memory: "I got student of the semester for yearbook both semesters last year."

Favorite TV show: "Pysch."

Favorite book: "North of Beautiful" by Justina Chen or "Looking for Alaska" by John Green.

Favorite restaurant: The Classic.

Favorite movie: "Top Gun."

Favorite singer/songwriters: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Favorite song: "Supermarket Flowers" by Ed Sheeran.

Sports/clubs: FFA, American Sign Language Club, tennis and piano.

Dream job: "To be a commercial pilot. I enjoy flying planes. My grandpa (Gary Kurilla) was a pilot and I would go flying with him and I really got into it. Right now, I am taking flying lessons and I am going solo on my birthday in February when I turn 16.

"There are ratings for different ages (on what requirements are needed to get your flying license). What I like best with flying is the freedom and it's something that is my own, as not a lot of people can say they have their pilot's license."

Biggest pet peeve: "I get really irritated with the kids in class who don't want to be there, so they ruin it for everyone else. I really enjoy learning and don't like it (when they are disruptive), or people walking very slow in the hallways."

Parents: Joyce Griffiths and Mike Kurilla, both of Brainerd.