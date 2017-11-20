Memorable fine arts achievement: "Going to state in the Music Listening Contest last year. The contest is an extracurricular activity through the school for those who love music. They give you a study guide and some questions and they test you on the composer and their music. We have to identify it. Questions include the year the music was written, when he or she died and it is all classical. Last year Mr. (Spencer) Frie (orchestra director) brought it up and wanted to see if I would want to try it. It's low key ... and it's a fun way to expose yourself to classical music."

Artist most admired: Caitlyn Swartwood, who is the president of the BHS art club and the section leader of the percussion in wind symphony.

When did you join orchestra: "I joined in sixth grade through the school program and played the violin up until this past year. I switched to the viola last year when my private lesson teacher recommended it as my fingers are larger, it helped me fix some problems I had and posture issues. Viola is much easier. I got into Chamber Orchestra when I was in ninth grade."

Why violin: "My parents took me to the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and other symphony concerts when I was little and I liked the music and wanted to play the violin. I started violin lessons before orchestra started in sixth grade.

"My private instructor I've had since the start of my junior year and is Michael Zellgert of St. Cloud, who founded the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra and is a member of various symphonies. Originally I took lessons from another instructor, but she moved when I was in eighth grade so I had to get a different teacher.

"I want to be the best I can be."

How often do you practice: "I'm really busy during the week so I do a lot on weekends and play about two hours on my own and then play in class. By the time I graduate from high school I will have taken 12 AP (Advanced Placement) classes."

How does performing make you feel: "I get such a good sense of accomplishment and it feels good. I started piano at age 5 and wasn't very good but once you get it it is such an accomplishment, and to have people clapping for you, it's nice. I get a rush on stage are you don't realize how long you've been up there. I don't get nervous at all."

Hardest composer to play: Carl Nielsen, a Danish musician and violinist.

How do you balance school, work and life: "I am good at time management. I learned it is necessary to get up earlier than noon on weekends, start homework early and to not procrastinate. I try to get ahead of my schedule and have enough time to get it done."

Dream job: "I would love to be a scientific researcher. I love being in a lab and love science and math. It's always been my dream since I was younger. I would always get so excited seeing the white coats and the beakers."

Favorite TV show: "Game of Thrones."

Favorite book: "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."

Favorite movie: "Thor: Ragnarok."

Favorite band: The Beatles.

Favorite restaurant: Panera Bread.

Sports/clubs: Golf, Interact Club and Key Club.

Something people don't know about you: "I'm pretty much an open book. ... I have a really old dog. She is 16-years-old, a Shih Tzu named Missy."

Biggest pet peeve: "People walking slowly in front of me, I'm a fast walker."

Parents: Kari and Scott Christiansen of Brainerd.