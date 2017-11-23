Pine River's McAllister receives Farm Bureau scholarship

The scholarship was awarded during the Minnesota Farm Bureau's 99th annual meeting. Recognition was given during an awards banquet Nov. 17 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.

McAllister is the son of Evan and Teri McAllister. He is attending South Dakota State University majoring in agriculture science.

"I am honored to receive this scholarship from Farm Bureau. It is a great organization that I am glad to be a part of," said McAllister, in a news release.

Each year, the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation presents deserving students from Farm Bureau families with this scholarship. Recipients are college juniors or seniors or in their final year of college.

"The qualifications and goals of these students are exemplary of the bright future of agriculture," said Kevin Paap, foundation president. "Investing in the education of Minnesota's rural youth is an important mission for the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation."

Minnesota Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in the state representing farmers, families, food. Nationwide, the American Farm Bureau Federation has nearly six million members in nearly 2,800 county Farm Bureaus. For information on becoming a member or to apply for a scholarship, contact a local Farm Bureau office or log onto www.fbmn.org.