Fine Arts Student of the Week

Memorable fine arts achievement: Getting into Wind Symphony as a sophomore.

Artist most admired: Walt Disney.

Other fine arts activities: Wind Symphony, Jazz I and TV Productions.

Why did you join band/jazz band: "I started playing the saxophone in sixth grade, the year when all the students have the opportunity to chose what instruments they want to play. When I came into it I wanted to play either the trumpet or saxophone. The band teacher said I had a better sound on the saxophone. I also play the piano, started it in first grade. Playing the piano first really helped me with playing the saxophone and reading notes. The saxophone was easier to get a sound out of it than the trumpet. The trumpet you have to pierce your lips ... and didn't feel natural to me."

How does it make you feel performing: "Performing has become more natural over the years. Having everyone watch you has gotten much easier. I am a swimmer so people are watching you swim, all eyes are on you, so I am used to that. Playing doesn't remove stress for me, adds more until I get up on stage. Leading up to the moment though is stressful.

"Every weekend I bring my saxophone home to practice. I also practice with a quartet I am in, we practice three times in the morning."

Tell me about the quartet: "Every year there is a saxophone quartet and we perform at the solo and ensemble contest. I also was in one last year. There are four of us and all our parts are important and we rely on each other, otherwise the whole thing crumbles.

"I would like to play out in the community. I am going to be part of a jazz combo outside of school where we will play at coffee shops and such."

What would you like to accomplish this year: "I would like our quartet to get a superior rating at the solo and ensemble contest and maybe even best in site, that would be a big accomplishment."

Most difficult composer piece to perform: "'Incantation and Dance' by John Barnes Chance. We played it two years ago when the band went to (Minnesota Music Teachers Association) contest. It was the most difficult piece. To get the sound the composer wanted we had to put our focus in every note."

After high school plans: "I plan to major in film and minor in some kind of music. I want to continue playing the piano and the saxophone. I want to attend either Moorhead or St. Cloud state universities."

Dream job: "To be some kind of film director. I want to be what Walt Disney calls an imagineer, which is to imagine and be an engineer in one. I would like to design theme parks. This has been my dream since third grade.

"Every Halloween me and my parents come up with project and this year the theme was based on 'Stranger Things.' We decorated the garage to a scene from the TV series."

Favorite TV show: "Friends."

Favorite books: "The Essential Calvin and Hobbes" and "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."

Favorite movies: "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken" and "Star Wars."

Favorite band: Styx.

Sports/clubs: Boys' swimming and diving team.

Perfect meal: "My dad's baked spaghetti and meatballs and my mom's caramel rice krispy bars."

Biggest pet peeve: "When someone talks during a movie."

Hobby: "I have a small videography business. I do video for weddings or events, have been doing this for six months. I'm doing a commercial for my sister in North Dakota.

Parents: Mike and Bev Owen of Baxter.