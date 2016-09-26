BOSTON (Reuters) - A Rhode Island man who had been the subject of a week-long search by the U.S. Coast Guard after his fishing boat disappeared has been found alive in a life raft, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said on Monday.

Nathan Carman, 22, was spotted about 100 nautical miles from shore by the crew of a passing freighter, and was in good condition when he was rescued, Petty Officer Nicole Groll said in a phone interview.

The whereabouts of his mother, 54-year-old Linda Carman, who was aboard their 31-foot (9.5 m) boat, were not immediately clear, she said.

The Coast Guard launched a search for the two on Sept. 18 after their vessel, the "Chicken Pox," failed to return to port in Point Judith, Rhode Island. After searching some 62,000 square nautical miles, an area larger than the state of Georgia, the Coast Guard called off the search on Friday.