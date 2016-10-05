The big bull moose caused quite a stir but stayed on the sidewalk while passing by CHI St. Alexius hospital as the wild creature walked along Broadway Avenue in search of a way out of Bismarck on Tuesday evening. Photo by TOM STROMM / Bismarck TRIBUNE

BISMARCK - At least one moose had quite an adventure in Bismarck Tuesday.

Spotted around 3:45 p.m. in the Bismarck Tribune parking lot, one young bull moose headed south to a loading dock by J.C. Penney at the Kirkwood Mall. He made stops at the CHI St. Alexius Health hospital, backyards throughout southeast Bismarck and spent nearly two hours huddled behind a tree in the McDonald's parking lot, near the former Front Page building, on East Main Avenue before taking off around 6:30 p.m. towards the Capitol grounds.

Bismarck Police Sgt. Noah Lindelow said the moose was on the Capitol grounds as of 6:50 p.m. He said he expects the moose to spend the night there. When he's comfortable, he'll probably leave town.

"He'll probably rest up there in one of those treed areas and take off," Lindelow said. "If he's in town tomorrow then we'll have to deal with him again."

Dozens of people gathered to see him around town during the afternoon. Gleefully pulling out cell phone cameras, pedestrians and workers tried to get up close.