Man wielding machete killed at Colorado football facility

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the man refused to drop his weapon when he was killed inside the Champions Center at Folsom Field. Police said it is unclear why the man, who has yet to be identified, had a machete.

A source close to the investigation told the Daily Camera that the suspect was a white male who appeared to be a "religious zealot of some kind" and who had been overheard talking about "looking for sinners."

The university sent out alert at 9:28 a.m. MT that read: "Armed man with machete is in the Champion Center. Take appropriate protective action."

The Champions Center, newly expanded, opened earlier this year and is the home of Colorado's football program and athletics administration.

Colorado athletic director Rick George released a statement later Wednesday.

"Regarding the incident this morning in our Champions Center, first and foremost all our student-athletes and staff are safe," George's statement read. "We have safety protocols in place, and when everyone received the campus alert, all responded accordingly and the protocols were effective.

"I want to recognize the Boulder and CU police departments for their prompt and swift response to this incident and neutralizing the suspect. Their quick actions allowed for this situation to be ended without further incident."