U.S. accuses Russia of hacking attempts on political groups

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday formally accused Russia of a campaign of recent cyber attacks against Democratic Party organizations.

The condemnation came amid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow over a range of international disagreements, including U.S. charges that Russian air strikes in support of embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been hitting hospitals and other civilian targets in rebel-held eastern Aleppo.

More on this article when available.