The student, Miranda Rader, also had an open bottle of wine in a cup holder next to her, the Bryan Police Department said.

The accident on Wednesday, near the university about 100 miles northwest of Houston, caused the airbag to deploy. Police said that when the officer whose car had been hit approached Rader, she was trying to put on her blouse.

"I asked her why she was not dressed while driving and she stated she was taking a Snapchat photo to send to her boyfriend while she was at a red light," the arresting officer wrote in an affidavit.

Rader did not respond to an email seeking comment.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and released on a bond of $2,000, police said.