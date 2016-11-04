Two New York City police officers shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Two New York City police officers were shot and wounded while investigating a report of a robbery in the Bronx on Friday before the shooter was killed in an exchange of fire with police, according to authorities and local media.
The officers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center, a spokeswoman for the New York City Police Department said. No details were provided on their condition or the shooter.
According to media reports, the officers were sergeants and one was in serious condition while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.
Television footage of the area showed a red vehicle that appeared to have crashed onto a sidewalk.
---
By Gina Cherelus