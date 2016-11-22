Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Trump’s foundation says it violated 'self-dealing' prohibition: report

    By Reuters Media Today at 9:47 a.m.
    President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican President-elect Donald Trump's charitable Foundation appears to have told the IRS that it violated a ban on so-called "self-dealing" and had transferred income or assets to a "disqualified person," The Washington Post reported, citing copies of the group's 2015 tax filings.

    The foundation's Internal Revenue Service forms were posted late on Monday on the website for Guidestar, which tracks nonprofit organizations, the Post said, adding that it could not confirm whether the forms had actually been sent to the IRS.

    Explore related topics:NewselsewhereDonald TrumpTrump Foundationself-dealingInternal Revenue ServiceDonald Trump comments
    Advertisement