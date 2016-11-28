Canadian fighter pilot dead after jet crash
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A Canadian CF-18 fighter pilot died after his jet crashed in a training area in Alberta, the country's defense department said on Monday, without releasing the name of the pilot.
The incident happened near the community of Cold Lake, home to the Royal Canadian Air Force's 4 Wing Cold Lake, the busiest fighter base in Canada, according to the defense department.
The base, used to train Canada's fighter pilots, attracts international crews to its annual air combat exercise, Maple Flag, according to the department.
In July, a plane crashed in Cold Lake during a military air show, killing the pilot.