Built 1,285 meters (4,240 feet) above sea level in the resort of Hrebienok, the ice cathedral also serves for weddings and engagement ceremonies and should last until April.

It features replicas of gothic statues from the nearby Spis region, including a statue of Virgin Mary with baby Jesus and a statue of Master Paul of Levoca, a 15th century woodcarver who made the world's highest gothic altar.

The ice cathedral is protected by a special tent which keeps the temperature at around minus seven degrees Celsius (20 degrees Fahrenheit) to keep it from melting, according to guide Jaroslav Orencak.