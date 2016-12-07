The hearing comes a day after contradictory court orders were issued relating to Stein's effort: a Michigan state appeals court on Tuesday ordered the recount be halted, while a federal appeals court said the process should proceed.

The conflicting rulings had both sides claiming victory but left the future of Stein's bid unclear.

Stein is trying to have the votes from the Nov. 8 presidential election recounted in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states that were key to Republican Donald Trump's White House win.

Even if they proceed, the recounts are extremely unlikely to change the outcome of the election. But Stein, who attracted only about 1 percent of the vote herself, has said that they are necessary to ensure the integrity of voting systems. Defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign has said it will take part in the recounts.

In Michigan, U.S District Judge Mark Goldsmith will hear arguments beginning on Wednesday morning for lifting the order made by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that the recount should continue in the state.

The 6th Circuit's decision was issued shortly before an order by the Michigan Court of Appeals that the recount be halted on the grounds Stein was not an "aggrieved candidate" with standing to demand one.

Stein sued in federal court in Pennsylvania on Monday to try to force a statewide recount of presidential votes there.

---

By Gina Cherelus