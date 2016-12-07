Police respond to reports of shots fired at Nevada school

The campus of Procter R. Hug High School was on a "code red" lockdown, though the scene was considered stable and secure, Washoe County School District spokesman Riley Sutton said by phone.

The Reno Police Department said in a brief message on Twitter that it was on scene and securing the school.

School police told the Reno Gazette-Journal newspaper that the shooting involved an officer. High school freshman Robert Barragan told the Journal that an officer shot a student after the student pulled a knife and stabbed another student.

Reuters could not independently verify those details. Further details were not immediately available. Representatives for Reno police could not immediately be reached.