Since winning the election Trump has taken aim at -- among a long list of targets -- "SNL," in particular Alex Baldwin's impersonation of him. Trump has tweeted that the NBC show is "totally one-sided," "biased," "unwatchable" and a "hit job," and has said that Baldwin's performance "stinks" and "just can't get any worse."

Matt Lauer asked the president-elect if he might consider stop watching "SNL," rather than watch every week and complain about it.

"Well I hosted 'SNL' when it was a good show, but it's not a good show anymore," Trump said. "First of all, nothing to do with me... There's nothing funny about it. The skits are terrible."

Trump hosted the NBC show during Season 41 on Nov. 7, 2015. In the "Today" interview, Trump went on to address Baldwin, who has engaged his criticism on Twitter, most recently replying that he will "stop" if Trump releases his tax returns.

"I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good," he said. "I don't think it's good. And I do like him and I like him as an actor, but I don't think his imitation of me gets me at all. And it's meant to be very mean-spirited which is very biased."

Trump also bashed the show in general, saying, "Frankly, the way the show is going now and you look at the kind of work they're doing, who knows how long that show's going to be on. It's a terrible show."

Lauer also asked the president-elect if he think his combative Twitter habits are too hard to break, especially in light of his pledge following his election victory to be more "restrained" on Twitter. Since that pledge he has used Twitter to go after the musical "Hamilton," the New York Times and "SNL" among others.

"I think I am very restrained and I talk about important things," Trump replied, returning to his common refrain of biased reporting. "I get it out much faster than a press release. I get it out much more honestly than dealing with dishonest reporters."

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/806480371172790273

---

By Seth Kelley