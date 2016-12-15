Vanity Fair is one of many media outlets that has been critical of Trump before and throughout his journey to the White House. Long before Trump expressed political interest its editor, Graydon Carter, co-founded Spy magazine in 1986 and coined the nickname for Trump "short-fingered vulgarian." In November, just before the election, Carter wrote a piece about Trump titled "Donald Trump: The Ugly American."

"Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine," Trump wrote on Thursday. "Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!"

Among Vanity Fair's recent writing about Trump is a review of his restaurant posted online with the headline, "Trump Grill Could Be the Worst Restaurant in America."

Vanity Fair's twitter account linked to the review and wrote, "Is this the story that set @realdonaldtrump off this morning?" and jabbed back by tweeting a subscription link to the magazine. "Vanity Fair: way up, big success, alive! Subscribe today!" the account wrote, mocking Trump's syntax.

The tweet condemning Vanity Fair was one of several Trump rattled off this morning. He also expressed gratitude for being named "Person of the Year" by Time Magazine and the Financial Times. "A great honor!" he wrote. Additionally, he called out the media for complicating any potential business conflicts of interest during his move to the White House, and questioned Russian hacking's impact on the election.

Vanity Fair joins the ranks of media organizations that have been name-checked on Trump's Twitter, including CNN and the New York Times. Trump, though, has targeted Carter on Twitter in the past. In 2013 he insulted the editor and the magazine by writing, "Dopey Graydon Carter, who is presiding over dying @VanityFair magazine, is also presiding over dying Waverly Inn--worst food in city."

---

By Seth Kelley