One inmate dead in Canadian prison riot in Saskatchewan

Inmate Jason Leonard Bird, 43, died in hospital from injuries sustained during the riot, which broke out in the medium security unit of the Saskatchewan Federal Penitentiary in Prince Albert on Wednesday evening.

Prison officers fired shots to regain control of the situation, leaving six inmates with non life-threatening injuries, CSC said in a statement.

As officers secured the prison they discovered a further three prisoners with injuries apparently caused by assaults by other inmates, one of whom was Bird.

Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating and said no arrests have been made so far in relation to the death. An autopsy will be carried out on Friday or early next week.

Prison staff on Thursday were assessing damage to the penitentiary units and checking for any other injuries to prisoners. CSC said visits to the prison would remain suspended and access to the prison is restricted.

"We will conduct a full review into the cause of the riot and our response, and will cooperate fully with the police. Once that is complete, we will look at making any necessary changes to our policies and procedures," CSC said.