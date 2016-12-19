Search
    Miss Puerto Rico crowned Miss World 2016

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:37 p.m.
    Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts1 / 3
    Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (R) is hugged by Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray after winning the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts2 / 3
    Winner of Miss World Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) stands with first runner up Miss Dominican Republic Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez (L) and second runner up Miss Indonesia Natasha Mannuela during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S., December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts3 / 3

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday, winning the top prize in the 66th edition of the pageant held this year in the United States.

    The 19-year-old law and communications student said it was an "honor and a great responsibility" to represent her country.

    The first runner-up was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, followed by second runner-up Natasha Mannuela from Indonesia.

    The top five finalists also included Evelyn Njambi Thungu from Kenya, and Catriona Elisa Gray from the Philippines.

    Contestants from more than 100 countries took part in the Miss World beauty pageant, held at National Harbor near Washington, D.C.

