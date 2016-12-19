Miss Puerto Rico crowned Miss World 2016

The 19-year-old law and communications student said it was an "honor and a great responsibility" to represent her country.

The first runner-up was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic, followed by second runner-up Natasha Mannuela from Indonesia.

The top five finalists also included Evelyn Njambi Thungu from Kenya, and Catriona Elisa Gray from the Philippines.

Contestants from more than 100 countries took part in the Miss World beauty pageant, held at National Harbor near Washington, D.C.