Minn. loses bid for 2023 World Expo

Had Minnesota won, it would have been the first time the fair had been in the United States in nearly 40 years. Instead, it will be the first expo in Latin America ever since the Bureau of International Expositions began organizing them in 1931.

The BIE General Assembly voted on the three cities from Paris on Wednesday. After the first round of voting, Argentina and Poland each had 46 votes. With only 25 votes, the United States was eliminated from the competition.

Buenos Aires won the second round of voting — which only required a simple majority — by just six votes.

Argentina chose “Creative Industries in Digital Convergence” as its theme.

“The convergence between contents, networks, distribution platforms, and technological applications as well as meeting with creative-based industries and activities are the backbone of the new economy,” the city’s expo site said.

Buenos Aires, the country’s capital, expects more than 6 million visitors, including a quarter of a million internationally.

Prior to 1931, there had been several world expos in Latin America.