Baxter seeks input on ADA plan

Facilities covered by the transition plan include trails, sidewalks, pedestrian curb ramps and traffic control signals and devices. The Americans with Disabilities Act, enacted in 1990, is a civil rights law prohibiting discrimination against people on the basis of disability.

The ADA laws ensure people with disabilities cannot be excluded from participation in, or be denied the benefits of, the services, programs, or activities of a public entity, or be subjected to discrimination by any such entity. ADA rules and regulations require the city of Baxter to develop and adopt an ADA Transition Plan for all pedestrian facilities located within the public right of way.

The city of Baxter recognizes public involvement is the key to developing a plan that addresses

the immediate and long-term ADA needs of the community, a news release stated. A public informational meeting to outline the specifics of the proposed ADA plan will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Baxter City Hall.

A copy of the plan is available for download on the city's website, www.baxtermn.gov, and for review at Baxter City Hall.

If unable to attend Tuesday, the city will be accepting written comments on the proposed ADA Plan through Dec. 8. All comments received will be gathered and used to develop the final plan to be reviewed and approved by the city council at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Written comments may be submitted by mail, email or by delivery to Baxter City Hall. Submit comments to: Public Right-Of-Ways ADA Implementation Coordinator, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425, or via email to twalter@baxtermn.gov.