Rothman made the announcement in a press release, stating he wanted to avoid any conflicts of interest that may arise during the campaign.

"I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished together to protect consumers, advance Minnesota's clean energy economy, enhance financial education and outreach, and protect the public interest," Rothman said in the press release.

Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Jessica Looman to serve as the new Commerce commissioner. Looman has served as deputy commissioner for the Department of Labor and Industry since 2014.

Rothman joins state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, D-Brooklyn Center, and Bemidji native and former state Rep. Ryan Winkler vying for the Democratic nomination. Former state Rep. Doug Wardlow is the only Republican in the race, as Harry Niska has dropped out.