Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minnesota Commerce commissioner resigns to launch attorney general bid

    By Robb Jeffries Today at 1:02 p.m.
    Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman listens to a question as he announces individual health insurance policy rates on Monday, Oct. 2, 2018. Many rates will fall slightly for 2018, but Minnesotans who receive state discounts this year will pay more next year. Don Davis / Forum News Service

    ST. PAUL — Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman resigned Friday, Nov. 17, to launch a campaign for state attorney general.

    Rothman made the announcement in a press release, stating he wanted to avoid any conflicts of interest that may arise during the campaign.

    "I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished together to protect consumers, advance Minnesota's clean energy economy, enhance financial education and outreach, and protect the public interest," Rothman said in the press release.

    Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Jessica Looman to serve as the new Commerce commissioner. Looman has served as deputy commissioner for the Department of Labor and Industry since 2014.

    Rothman joins state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, D-Brooklyn Center, and Bemidji native and former state Rep. Ryan Winkler vying for the Democratic nomination. Former state Rep. Doug Wardlow is the only Republican in the race, as Harry Niska has dropped out.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsMinnesotamike rothmanJessica Looman
    Robb Jeffries

    Robb Jeffries is a news coordinator for Forum News Service. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota and previously served as a reporter and copy editor for the Grand Forks Herald. Reach him at rjeffries@forumcomm.com and follow him on Twitter at @robbjeffries.

    rjeffries@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness