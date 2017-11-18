Greg Blaine announces candidacy for Morrison County seat

Blaine noted he is a lifelong resident of Morrison County in Culdrum Township. He and his wife, Michelle, purchased the Blaine family farm in 1990 and have continued as dairy producers through robotic milking.

As a former state legislator, who served six years in the Minnesota House of Representatives, Blaine stated he has working knowledge of the many issues of government that affect the people of District 5 and Morrison County.

"It has always been my belief that government, on any level, is there to serve the people," Blaine stated. "As a past elected official, I understand the importance of accountability and transparency in government and will bring that to the people of Morrison County. With my experience gained in public service, I feel qualified to use this knowledge to provide fiscal

responsibility to the taxpayers of Morrison County. I would work to develop, implement and

oversee policies that guide local government, and I pledge to provide responsive action in

seeking to answer questions and meet the needs of the people of District 5 and Morrison

County."

Blaine currently serves on the board of directors for Stearns Electric Cooperative Association and has for the past four years. He is also a six-year board member of the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for state and local government at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. He is vice president of Morrison County Farm Bureau. Both he and Michelle Blaine are active members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church.