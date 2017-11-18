Rep. Kresha congratulates Royalton on economic growth grant

The grant totals over $200,000 and will benefit the Royalton Industrial Park.

"This is a great opportunity for one of our local cities to use these state resources to bolster our economic growth, and create more good-paying jobs," said Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, in a news release. "Congratulations to Mayor Andrea Lauer and the city of Royalton for receiving this grant. I can't wait to see how this will benefit our area going forward."