Mille Lacs Band to host rally at state Capitol

The band reported the effort is aimed at drawing attention to the public safety crisis the band is facing as a result of Mille Lacs County's July 2016 decision to terminate a long-standing cooperative law enforcement agreement between the county and the band.

Since the termination of the agreement, county officials have refused to enforce state law on the reservation and threatened to arrest band police officers who attempt to do so. As a result, drug-related crimes, overdoses and drug deaths on the reservation have skyrocketed, the band reported.

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin said tribal members hope the rally will help state officials and the public to understand the urgency of the situation.

"Gangs and drug dealers from the Twin Cities think our reservation is a police-free zone," Benjamin said in a news release. "They're selling drugs right in front of our officers because they know they're unlikely to be arrested, let alone prosecuted. The county has walked away, and tied the hands of our tribal police. The situation can't continue; we can't wait another minute to address this crisis."

Tribal members may sign up for bus rides to and from the Capitol by calling 320-532-7486. Buses will be departing from the band's casino properties at Mille Lacs and Hinckley at 11:30 a.m. Box lunches will be provided for riders.