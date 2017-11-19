Paul Gazelka: The local man for the statewide Republican moment

Gazelka, 58, holds fundamental beliefs, but tries not to let them obstruct the path to getting things done in St. Paul.

First steps

His initiation in politics was his first run for office in 2004, when he ran to replace Minnesota Rep. Dale Walz. Gazelka said Walz, a Republican from Brainerd, asked him to run in his stead.

Walz was known for introducing the eventual law that brought concealed carry to Minnesota, as well as one requiring doctors to tell women seeking abortions about the supposed dangers of the procedure. Walz stepped aside while facing down Parkinson's disease, leaving the seat open for Gazelka's successful bid for the Minnesota House.

Gazelka's involvement in public life began before that, due to his deep Christian faith. He wrote a book called "Marketplace Ministers" about the intersection of Christianity with the financial marketplace. He also served as state-level director of Marriage Ministry International.

However, the idea of running for political office had never occurred to him.

"Everything from taxation to social issues like pro-life," he said of his political interests. "When (Walz) asked me, I had up until that point ... never thought about running at the state Legislature."

He and his wife had a long discussion over whether they could make the political life work with five kids at home. In the end, they agreed it was the right thing to do, Gazelka said.

But then, two years later, he lost to DFLer John Ward, and sat out the next two election cycles. So what brought him back to the electoral battlefield?

Former Minnesota Sen. Paul Koering, R-Fort Ripley, was in power in the district Gazelka lived in.

"I felt the values the Republican Party and I represented were slightly different than Sen. Koering's," he said. "Not totally different, that would not be accurate."

Gazelka said he differed with Koering on health care as well as the proposed marriage amendment that would enshrine in the state constitution the definition of marriage as between straight couples only.

"That was an issue that was important to our constituents up here," he said.

Although the amendment ultimately failed statewide, in Gazelka's home county of Cass, 61.94 percent of voters approved it.

Asked whether Koering's status as openly gay colored their disagreement over the amendment at all, Gazelka said the two men took care not make it personal.

"As I greet Paul Koering today, I still call him 'senator,'" he said. "Honestly, anybody that's willing to step up to the plate and serve as a legislator deserves the respect of serving in that office, and I give that to him."

2010 wound up being a banner year for Republicans amid conservative fury over passage of the federal Affordable Care Act. After winning the GOP endorsement, Gazelka handily beat DFL opponent Taylor Stevenson in the general election for Senate District 12, 51.51 percent to 36.18 percent.

Although winning after months of going to door to door during a campaign is extremely satisfying, it's hard not to take losing personally, Gazelka said.

"Anytime you put yourself out there publicly, it's a thrill when you win," he said. "I've lost once, and that's extremely painful, because people are basically rejecting you and what you want to accomplish."

Looking ahead

Gazelka is now in his third term as senator, and his first as majority leader. He thought his current term as senator would be his last, but after the 2016 election he was called on yet again to help Republicans when they found themselves in an onerous position. Sen. David Hann, who was in line to become Majority Leader as Republicans took control of the Senate, lost his re-election. Minnesota Republicans were left without an automatic successor, so they picked Gazelka instead.

"So now I say I'm willing to run a little longer, to see if I can make an impact in this role," he said.

His leadership style has been tightly bound with a consideration for individual members making up his party's slim majority.

For example, Gazelka was opposed to the idea of allowing liquor sales on Sunday, but yet allowed the measure to make it to a full Senate vote. He gave Senators the opportunity to vote in the way their constituents felt on the issue, he said.

Gazelka pointed out this was only the second time in nearly a half-century the GOP controlled the Minnesota Senate.

"It's a unique opportunity for me and for my party to show what we stand for," he said.

It's an opportunity he aims to capitalize on by achieving something never done before: giving Minnesota Republicans a clean sweep of the state government.

"As far as what am I trying to accomplish next year, I'm trying to set it up so we can have a Republican governor elected and keep the House," he said.

In response to the question of whether it was better for the state if all three parts of government were controlled by a single party, Gazelka said it depended on which leaders were in charge of the particular party in power. Republicans have gleaned lessons from when they were in the majority in 2011, he said.

"When you're trying to bring about change, I think the pace should be a bit slower so that you can communicate, what are you trying to do and why," he said. "Many of us have matured, where we still are passionate about trying to show people what Republicans can do, but we want to do it in a way that we better communicate that."

As to which legislation he wants to see passed, Gazelka said the scrap between Republicans in the Legislature and Gov. Mark Dayton has complicated what can be done in terms of bills next year. Dayton vetoed the Legislature's funding earlier this year, setting off a months-long court case that culuminated in the Minnesota Supreme Court validating the move was within his legal power.

"All our energy is focused on survival right now; survival of the House and Senate," Gazelka said.

However, Gazelka still has goals for next year's session of the Legislature: deciding whether there should be a public infrastructure bonding bill, negotiating public employee contracts, and dealing with the effects of federal health care and tax reform on Minnesota's government.

Asked where he sees himself in the next five years, Gazelka said he hopes he's still majority leader.

"It's a unique role, in that I have almost as much power as the governor, but I'm only elected by my peers (other Republican senators)," he said. "I have the opportunity to really encourage our whole body to be statesmen and stateswomen, and to look to how we can best help Minnesota."