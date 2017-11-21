MnDOT details ditch mowing rule

On one side of the conflict lies MnDOT, which wants to respect the habitat wild ditches create for animals, in particular pollinator insects like threatened butterflies and bees. On the other, farmers want to mow the ditches to create hay for livestock.

Controversy sprouted up when the agency decided to start enforcing a law requiring permits for ditch mowing last year. In response, Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature spearheaded a moratorium on MnDOT requiring permits for people to mow ditches until May 2018, which made it into law.

As part of a legally required public engagement campaign, the agency explained its ditch mowing strategy to local residents and heard their feedback inside the Baxter MnDOT office Monday.

Monday's MnDOT listening session in Baxter was the seventh of nine in a series that began in October. Republicans also sent out emails to constituents encouraging them to attend the listening sessions.

"I encourage all farmers and landowners to attend this meeting," Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore, stated in a news release. "It's important that any new policy in regards to ditch mowing is shaped in communities like ours and not in St. Paul."

Poston attended the meeting in person, and about 20 people attended in total.

Nancy Daubenberger, assistant MnDOT commissioner for engineering services, explained the ditches and grassy spots near roads (known formally as right of way) include both the shoulder and the "clear zone" needed in case a vehicle goes off the road.

In addition, weather monitors and GPS markers need to be clear of grass. Ditches are used for snow storage during the winter and to situate snow fences that keep snow from blowing onto the road. Vegetation called "living snow fences" can do the same job as a man-made fence for keeping snow off the road, Daubenberger said.

In rare instances, MnDOT denies applications to harvest hay if mowing the ditch would spread noxious weeds or where the state has sprayed herbicide, cut down desired vegetation like prairie plants, or destroy habitat for pollinators, Daubenberger said. The agency has to take in both the needs of farmers who want hay, the vulnerable pollinators, and the myriad transportation uses for ditches.

"It's really a balancing act," she said

The agency issued an average of 139 mowing and haying permits per year, she said.

MnDOT began enforcing the ditch-mowing permit rule after it received questions whether people need permits for sewage transport in ditches as well as community gardens there. That prompted MnDOT to reexamine its ditch mowing rules.

"What we realized is, there was a lot of people who didn't know they were supposed to get permits," Daubenberger said.

The law the Legislature passed mandates a public engagement program, and prevents MnDOT from enforcing its permits, she said. The agency needs to get recommendations on ditch mowing reform to the Legislature by February.

Public weighs in

Miles Kuschel, who farms north of Motley, said public safety created by cleared ditches should be the priority. He pointed out haying clears ditches for free, and helps prevent wildfires. He also makes a practice of picking up garbage while he hays. As for the concern of protecting habitat by leaving ditches unmowed, Kuschel appeared skeptical.

"I, for one, would prefer the wildlife would stay a little farther away from the road and not have their habitat right in the road ditches," he said. "I'm sure most everyone in the room has probably hit some form of wildlife in the road ditch."

He worried farmers would have to post signs and wear safety vests as they mowed, and wondered when the permits were available.

Daubenberger responded by saying permit application due dates were extended to March 1, and MnDOT eliminated the requirement for a hard hat but did require a safety vest.

Kuschel added the monetary amount of performance bonds required by MnDOT (essentially a damage deposit) could be an obstacle to farmers looking to get a permit. He preferred the agency not require performance bonds at all, but acknowledged it was necessary.

John Benson of Moose Lake Township suggested moving the time period when people can mow state ditches from August, since rainy weather might prohibit farmers from being able to access the grasses.

Kuschel and Benson were the only two audience members listed on the comment roster, and facilitators repeatedly coaxed the audience to give more feedback on ditch mowing rules. However, they did get a number of questions.

Darrel Olson, mayor of Baxter, asked about the August-only ditch mowing requirement to preserve pheasant habitat and whether it counted within city limits.

"I've lived here most of my life, and I've never seen a pheasant in front of Target," he said.

The response: the August-only rule does not count inside city limits.

Poston asked if the permit process applies within city limits. Turns out, people do need a permit to mow state-owned rights of way, even if they live within a city.

He added the hay quality in August was not good for livestock to eat, so the allowed harvesting period should be moved earlier in the year.