The Brainerd City Council approved an employment agreement with Cassandra Torstenson Monday. Torstenson will take over the city administration reins the first of the year, following the retirement of current City Administrator Jim Thoreen.

Council members cited Torstenson's energy and impressive background as attributes they most admired about the candidate.

"Her attitude in the interview seemed like she could accomplish anything she wanted to do, and I think she had the whole council convinced that she probably can do whatever it is she wants to do," said council member Gabe Johnson.

Council member Sue Hilgart said she was convinced by Torstenson's explanation of how her experience would dovetail into a role as Brainerd city administrator.

"She had excellent background, her credentials. She came very well prepared, as far as her education and work experience, but in addition to that she did a very good job in explaining to us how her background fit really well," Hilgart said. "She did a compelling job of proving that within her statements."

Council member Kevin Stunek was struck by her preparedness and personality.

"One thing that impressed me, too, she did her homework about Brainerd," Stunek said. "She brought up things about the school system, about the soccer program, about the city, about all kinds of different things and opportunities that go on in this city. She really zeroed in on the revitalizing of downtown, which we're working toward. ... She was just bubbly and dynamic and energetic and proactive."

Two candidates of the original five finalists selected by the council were approved: Torstenson and William McCabe, the current city administrator for St. Augusta. Johnson said the other three candidates either took other jobs or withdrew from consideration.

The only woman in the mix, Torstenson's background focuses on science and environmental positions.

Since December, Torstenson has served as the senior scientific policy adviser for the North Dakota governor. In her resume, Torstenson described the position as responsible for providing background information on policies and keeping the governor abreast of critical information.

Prior to her appointment, Torstenson was the environmental section leader for the North Dakota Department of Transportation from July 2013 through December 2016; the director of Green Economy and Sustainable Water at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., from July 2012 through July 2013; and deputy director of water resources for McHenry County, Ill., from April 2007 through June 2012.

Torstenson also spent five years—2000-05—with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, working first as a soil conservationist trainee and then a soil conservationist in Sycamore, Ill., and Eureka, Ill.

Torstenson earned her bachelor's degree in environmental science from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash., and her master's degree in public administration from the University of North Dakota.

Torstenson will be the second woman to serve in the role of Brainerd city administrator. The agreement approved by the council Monday is almost the same as the agreement the city made with Thoreen, with two exceptions: Torstenson's salary will begin at Step B of the city's salary administration plan, meaning she will make $107,865; and she will be afforded a four-month severance package versus Thoreen's three months, at Torstenson's request.

Human resources coordinator Kris Schubert said Torstenson made the request noting it sometimes takes more than three months to go through a hiring process. A severance package only applies if the city terminates her employment without cause, Schubert added.

Thoreen said he intended to contact Torstenson about coming to Brainerd while he's still the administrator, so he can offer her an orientation of the role.

"I want her to walk in with information," Thoreen said. "I think that's my job to help her orient."

The city's search this fall was to hire the fifth city administrator in five years. In July, City Administrator Jim Thoreen announced plans to retire by the end of October. In September, Thoreen agreed to stay through the end of the year, or until the new administrator assumes the role.