    Minnesota lawmaker resigns amid sex harassment allegations

    By Don Davis Today at 4:36 p.m.
    Sen. Dan Schoen, DFL-Cottage Grove, announced his resignation from the Minnesota Legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

    ST. PAUL -- The first Minnesota legislator accused of sexual harassment is the first to go.

    State Sen. Dan Schoen's attorney told some reporters Tuesday, Nov. 21, that the St. Paul Park lawmaker will announce his resignation Wednesday.

    "Everyone has made up their mind," attorney Paul Rogosheske told Minnesota Public Radio. "There's no way he can be effective."

    Several highly placed Democrats, including Gov. Mark Dayton, have called for his resignation.

    Rogosheske's comments came soon after Schoen met with Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, D-Cook, about the allegations. Bakk's spokeswoman said the meeting ended with no agreement between the senators.

    Multiple women have accused Schoen, a Democrat, of sexually inappropriate conduct, including unwanted sexual advances, squeezing the buttocks of a candidate and sending a picture of a man’s genitals via Snapchat.

    Schoen already has been taken off patrol duty in his job as a Cottage Grove police officer.

    Also accused of sexual harassment is state Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center. A House-funded investigation is expected to be wrapped up in a couple of weeks.

    Don Davis
    Don Davis has been the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau chief since 2001, covering state government and politics for two dozen newspapers in the state. Don also blogs at Capital Chatter on Areavoices.
    ddavis@forumcomm.com
