On Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 21, Schoen's attorney said the St. Paul Park Democrat and Cottage Grove police officer will formally announce his resignation at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Tuesday evening, Cornish, a Republican from Vernon Center and retired police officer, announced he, too, will resign.

"I am forced to face the reality that I have made some at the Capitol feel uncomfortable, and disrespected," Cornish said in a prepared statement.

Gov. Mark Dayton, as well as colleagues in both parties, had called for both men to resign, but each had refused — until now.

Multiple women accused Schoen of sexually inappropriate conduct, including unwanted sexual advances, squeezing the buttocks of a candidate and sending a picture of a man's genitals via Snapchat.

Cornish was accused by a female lobbyist of unwelcome sexual advances, text messages asking for sex, and other tasteless and inappropriate conduct, while Minnesota Public Radio reported that interviews with more than two dozen legislators, staffers and a lobbyist found he blurred the lines between legislative and sexual pursuits.

Schoen was likely to face a Senate ethics investigation. House leaders had brought in an outside law firm to investigate Cornish.

Women react

Following news of the resignations, the lawmakers' accusers spoke up.

Three of the women who accused Schoen said their primary hope was to foster a safe environment for women.

"It brings me no joy to see Senator Schoen resign, but it does bring relief to see that we can hold people responsible," said Lindsey Port, a former DFL candidate from Lakeville who accused Schoen of inappropriately touching her.

Cornish's resignation prompted lobbyist Sarah C. Walker to come forward as a previously anonymous Cornish accuser.

"Female lobbyists in particular are in a difficult position because there is no process for non-state employees to make a complaint or have due process," Walker said in a statement. "Making progress in this area is and was my only motivation."

Schoen maintains innocence

On Tuesday, Schoen retained a level of defiance, according to statements from his attorney.

"He's resigning," Paul Rogosheske, Schoen's attorney, said Tuesday afternoon. "He can’t serve his district. How can he get anything done when people don’t believe you and you’re a pariah?"

Schoen originally told MinnPost the allegations were “either completely false or have been taken far out of context" but has said nothing publicly since.

On Tuesday, Rogosheske said Schoen still maintains his innocence.

For example, of the Snapchat image Schoen sent to Ellen Anderson, a staffer with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Senate Caucus, Rogosheske said this: "He meant it for somebody else. He hit the wrong button. It was meant for an intimate partner. It was a stupid mistake."

He suggested Schoen is a victim of unfair rushes to judgment.

"It just would be very toxic," Rogosheske said of Schoen attempting to continue in office. "He's got an ex-wife and children and a career, and why would he jeopardize that? It’s a toxic environment, where every time you turn around, there’s an allegation and everyone assumes you’re guilty."

Rogosheske said the Wednesday news conference will include documentation disseminated to the media to back up Schoen's responses. Asked whether Schoen himself will speak, Rogosheske said: "We'll see. He's very conflicted."

Allegations against Cornish

House leaders said Tuesday evening that they had asked Cornish for his resignation.

As an eight-term member of the House and chair of the Public Safety Committee, he wielded considerable influence.

But Cornish also held a notoriety for his conduct around women that ranged from being described as a "flirt" to much worse.

He sent messages discussing his sexual attraction to numerous women at the Capitol, made unwelcome sexual advances toward some, and some women were warned to avoid him, MPR reported.

He was also accused of sending an inappropriate text to Rep. Erin Maye Quade, a Democrat from Apple Valley; Cornish has said it was a misinterpreted attempt at humor.

Cornish, who is single, had denied the most lewd conduct ever happened, but on Tuesday, he chose not to contest.

Noting his actions left some "uncomfortable, and disrespected," Cornish said in his statement: "To those individuals and specifically the unnamed lobbyist, I sincerely apologize for my unwelcome behavior. I would also like to apologize to God, my family, my constituents, and friends for the mistakes I have made."

The resignation is part of a deal reached with the lobbyist that says he would apologize, resign before Dec. 1 and that both he and the lobbyist would release the other from any claims.

Allegations against Schoen

Two of the women who leveled accusations against Schoen — Maye Quade and Port — went on the record two weeks ago, while Anderson went public with the Snapchat allegation last week.

Port told MinnPost that during her campaign in August 2015, Schoen twice commented on her body and came up from behind her and grabbed her buttocks at a Minneapolis event.

Maye Quade detailed to MinnPost a series of encounters and text messages that suggested Schoen was making unwanted advances to her that made her feel so uncomfortable that afterward, "I’ve avoided him like the plague."

In response to Schoen's resignation, Maye Quade issued the following statement: "One senator's resignation does not change the culture. I want to change the culture."

Then, after Schoen's lawyer, Rogosheske, said Maye Quade had simply misinterpreted the text messages, she responded further.

"Almost worse than being sexually harassed at work is my harassers not acknowledging what they did is wrong," she posted on Twitter. "The culture will never change if harassers refuse to acknowledge their behavior is wrong."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.