Cass County Board: Lindstrom promoted to county attorney

He will be sworn into office at the board's Dec. 7 meeting to succeed County Attorney Christopher Strandlie, who was appointed a district court judge this fall.

A county search committee interviewed Lindstrom and three other applicants before making their recommendation to the board.

The other applicants were private attorneys Larry Kimball, Rich Kenly and Luke Bellville.

Chief Deputy County Attorney Barbara Harrington, who currently serves as interim county attorney, did not apply for the permanent position.

Lindstrom graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor of arts in sociology: law, criminology and deviance. He earned his juris doctor degree from Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul.

He supervised a staff of 150 security personnel at the University of Minnesota from August 2000 to August 2004. He worked as a public defender in 2007 before serving as a law clerk in the Fourth Judicial District for two years.

He was an assistant public defender in the 9th Judicial District before taking the Cass County assistant county attorney position in October 2010.

Lindstrom has prosecuted criminal cases and argued civil cases since coming to Cass. He has grand jury and petit jury experience.

He has provided advice to county departments and helped crime victims and the general public to understand the court process.

He currently is a member of the county's insurance committee and is chair of the county safety committee.