Through September, there were 803 arms-length property sales this year, compared with 756 last year.

Foreclosures continued to decline. In the third quarter of 2017, there were six. This is down from seven in 2016 and 21 in 2014. Two homesteads were foreclosed this third quarter and four cabins or other residential. Four were valued below $100,000. Two were worth $100,000 to $400,000.

Peterson also reported he sent a voluntary survey request to 66 owners of rental self-storage unit and boat storage units. Of those sent, 20 percent responded.

He said he uses the surveys to estimate likely rental income to help determine whether property assessments are realistic. He said he did a similar survey of resorts about 10 years ago.

Results of the survey are not public information, he said. He said he expects some who received the survey request were concerned that information would be made public.

Commissioner Jeff Peterson said he had two phone calls from concerned citizens.