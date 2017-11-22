In other action:

The county board Tuesday approved paying now the county's pledged $82,000 toward the multi-use recreational trail being installed in the city of Lake Shore this summer and next.

Shingobee Township and the city of Cass Lake obtained board approval for resolutions of support for their applications to Minnesota Department of Transportation for local road improvement fund money to help them improve roads in their jurisdictions.

If approved, Shingobee would upgrade Sautbine Road, Town Hall Road and Sixth Lake Road. Cass Lake would reconstruct Cedar Avenue Northwest, Elm Avenue Northwest and Seventh Street North.

Kevin Lee of North Memorial Health, which operates Longville Ambulance Service, reported the service transported 188 patients through September this year, down from 195 last year, but above the 184 budgeted for this year.

Expenses ran $498,298 this year through September. Longville Ambulance Service's margin was 15.1 percent. The service has nine full-time equivalent employees in Longville.

Lee said the service will receive delivery of a new ambulance next week and will retrofit the existing service box onto the new ambulance chassis. It will begin operation early next year, he said.

Longville Ambulance will move to a new building in 2018.

The board voted to make its $122,750 third quarter payment to Longville Ambulance from a special levy collected from property owners in that service district.

Following a planning commission approval vote at a Nov. 13 hearing, the county board Tuesday approved reclassifying 4 acres from agricultural/forestry to rural residential 5 when those acres are re-combined with a 1-acre residential property.

The board referred to the planning commission for a public hearing and recommendation a request from The Quarterdeck to reclassify from rural residential 2.5 and shoreland residential to water-oriented commercial to allow for additional resort residential unit construction and to meet septic system requirements.

The board authorized Health, Human and Veterans Services to sign a contract agreement with Minnesota Department of Human Services for 2018-19 for Minnesota Family Investment Program services and an agreement with Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership at up to $42,451 to oversee the county's child care assistance program.

Cass HHVS and Thrifty White Drug Stores Inc. have agreed to protect the privacy of their mutual clients and notify each other of a breach of their records.

TriMin Systems Inc. of St. Paul will provide computer programming, technical assistance and related services for Cass HHVS collection and social welfare systems.

St. Agnes Church of Walker donated $1,500 worth of $25 gift cards to HHVS to be given out to those in need during the holiday season. The cards are for use at Super One, Cenex, Thrifty White and Walker Home Center.