Just 22 percent of poll respondents think Franken should remain in office.

The poll also finds that if Franken remains in office, only 32 percent of Minnesotans think he can still be an effective Senator, while another 36 percent are waiting to see the results of an impending ethics investigation.

The results of the poll were published Monday, Nov. 22. The poll surveyed 600 Minnesotans and has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percent.

Franken was accused last week of forcibly kissing Leeann Tweeden, a California radio personality, while the two were part of a USO tour of the Middle East in 2006, before Franken was elected to the Senate. Tweeden also posted a photo of Franken grabbing her breasts as she slept.

Another woman, Lindsay Menz, told CNN on Monday, Nov. 20, that Franken grabbed her buttocks during a photo op at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.