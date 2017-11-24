The Desrochers intend to locate their proposed microdistillery and cocktail room in downtown Brainerd, with plans to produce a variety of alcohols. In an interview with the DispatchCast, the Brainerd Dispatch's podcast, Lisa Desrocher said they would begin by producing alcohols quicker to mature, with intentions to introduce alcohols requiring a longer aging process further in the future. Customers of the microdistillery can expect to find eight to 10 cocktails on the menu at any given time and will have the opportunity to observe the distilling equipment in action.

"To begin with, we'll focus on a real core group of items—vodka, gin, rum. All three of those relatively easy to start with," Desrocher said. "Whiskey, bourbon, those types of spirits, have to age for quite awhile so those will come later. The type of equipment we have invested in allows us to make all types of spirits. ... We can look at schnapps, even a tequila-based product, coffee liqueurs, cherry liqueurs."

Although the Desrochers did not receive the top prize in the business challenge, it was announced Nov. 16 the couple, along with fellow finalist Ed Mattson of the Last Turn Saloon and Eatery, would receive $10,000 toward the development of their business. The Desrochers intend to push forward with their business concept—in fact, the still is on its way to Brainerd.

No one spoke at a public hearing hosted by the council, and a second reading of the ordinance amendments went ahead without a hitch. The council unanimously approved the changes.

The updates to the zoning ordinance include adding microdistilleries and cocktail rooms as a permitted use in the central business district (or downtown), the general business district, the commercial amusement district, the Washington Street commercial district and the light industry district. The businesses are considered a conditional use in the neighborhood business district.

The ordinance defines microdistilleries as facilities for distilling spirits in accordance with state law that may include cocktail rooms and retail space. Owners of the facilities must acquire an on-sale liquor license from the city of Brainerd, cannot store their products outside and must comply with outdoor serving requirements if applicable.