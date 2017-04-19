County commissioner plans run for Minn. governor

Huffman, a Republican from Shoreview, recently told the Pioneer Press that he was considering a 2018 bid to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton, who is not seeking a third term in office.Next year’s gubernatorial election has drawn a crowded field of DFL candidates, but fewer potential Republican candidates have stepped forward.Huffman, a former Shoreview City Council member, was first elected to the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in November 2012 and recently retired as a vice president with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Huffman is a graduate of Mounds View High School and Bethel University. According to his bio on the Ramsey County website, he "started and leads a local non-profit, Journey Homes, which buys rehab homes throughout Minnesota, fixes them up with volunteer help and rents the homes to veterans and domestic violence survivors."

A news conference is planned for 11:30 a.m.