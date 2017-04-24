20 measles cases prompts warning from Minnesota officials

The state Department of Health requests people watch for potential cases and help make sure Minnesota children are protected through vaccinations. Hennepin County and state health workers are trying to identify places where people could have been exposed and are at risk. Officials said Monday that the cases were in the county’s Somali community.Measles can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A rash will typically spread from the infected person’s head to the rest of the body. According to the Department of Health, it can be spread easily through coughing, sneezing or even just being in the same room with someone with measles.Most Minnesotans are immune, either from vaccination or from having had the disease. However, vaccination rates have declined recently in some communities — often because of fears related to misinformation about vaccine risks, officials said.“This is about unvaccinated children, not specific communities,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger said in a prepared statement released Monday. “There are people of all backgrounds around the state who have chosen not to protect themselves or their children. Often that decision is based on good intentions and inaccurate information. It’s the responsibility of all of us who care about the health of Minnesota children to make sure people have accurate information and take action to protect their families and their communities.”The state is stressing the importance of its vaccine recommendations:•All Minnesota children ages 12 months and older who have not received a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine should get it now.•Adults who have never received the vaccine and have never had measles should get the vaccine now.The vaccine is given to children in two doses. MDH recommends that Somali Minnesotan children statewide who have received their first dose of MMR vaccine — often done at 12 months — get their second dose now. This special vaccine schedule is commonly recommended during outbreaks instead of waiting until 4 to 6 years old for the second dose.