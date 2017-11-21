His firing was announced by CBS News President David Rhodes, who wrote in a midday memo to the network's staff that the action "followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around (Rose's) PBS program."

"Despite Charlie's important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace - a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place."

Rose - best known for his award-winning interview program on PBS - had co-hosted "CBS This Morning" since the show's launch in 2012 and was a contributing correspondent for the network's Sunday night show, "60 Minutes."

Author Information: J. Freedom du Lac is the editor of The Post's general assignment news desk.