School Board: Czeczok files for election

Former Brainerd City Council and Crow Wing County Board candidate Jeff Czeczok has filed for a seat on the Brainerd School Board.

Czeczok, 53, said he had a clear reason for entering the school board race: to "assure that constitutional standards protect and assure equality for all students."

According to state law and the Constitution, religions should be given equal treatment in textbooks and equal instruction time, Czeczok said. No one religion should be favored over another, he said, according to the First Amendment.

"My interests to serve the people on the Board are primarily because, for some time now, the people in this district have been deceived when it comes to how religion is addressed in the district's curriculum," Czeczok said. "I am entering the race also because the current school board members have done nothing to expose this deception."

Czeczok said he's sought specific data on how religion is taught in the district's curriculum and has been denied, which goes contrary to state law.

"Attempts by District 181 to hide certain data related to religion from public scrutiny is evidence that some district employees are deliberately keeping the truth from the citizens of the district," Czeczok said.

Czeczok said he will make every effort to present the truth of this matter to the voters in the district, and to show people "the amount and tone of any and all studies as they are covered within the area schools."

Czeczok is different from other school board candidates because he asks questions and challenges staff, he said.

"When I'm told specifically about religion being covered, I don't just take their word for it, I check into it," Czeczok said.

Czeczok's quest for the truth is one of his strengths, he said, as well as his experience in local government at the city and county level. His interest in government comes from a desire to make sure people know what elected officials are doing, he said. He's served on a variety of committees over the years and has followed city, county and school board issues for 20 years.

"It's all about policy and procedure," Czeczok said. "I'm well-versed in all of that."

Czeczok's primary focus for the district is how religions are being taught as part of the district's curriculum, he said. Voters should choose him because he cares about the people and the children in the community, he said, and wants to make sure those children are getting a sound education.

Czeczok has lived in Brainerd since 1971 and is a 1981 Brainerd High School graduate. He also received a certificate of completion from the Brainerd Area Vocational Technical Institute in sales and marketing in 1983.

Czeczok previously ran for an at-large seat on the Brainerd City Council in 2010, as well as the Ward 3 seat on the council in 2012. In 2014, he ran for Crow Wing County Board.

Czeczok currently serves as chair of the city's Charter Commission. He's served on the city's Transportation Committee since 1996 and sits on the city's Citizens Facilities Committee and the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport's Minimum Operating Standards Committee.

Czeczok served on the Airport Commission from 2012 to 2015 and served on the city's Walkable Bikeable Committee for two years.