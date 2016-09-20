Voters to decide how Minnesota lawmaker pay is set

If the referendum passes, Minnesota's constitution will be amended to create an "independent citizens-only" commission that would choose whether to raise legislators' salaries, which have stayed at $31,140 since 1999. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

Lost in the cavernous black hole of 2016 presidential politics is an amendment that would change the way state lawmakers are paid—if voters approve the measure this fall.

If the referendum passes, Minnesota's constitution will be amended to create an "independent citizens-only" commission that would choose whether to raise legislators' salaries, which have stayed at $31,140 since 1999. The governor and chief justice of the state supreme court would appoint 16 members to sit on the new body. As it stands now, it's up to the legislators themselves to pass a bill raising their own pay—opening them up to political attacks come election season.

As Minnesota Public Radio News noted in June, the amendment to form an independent pay commission went largely unnoticed. Interviews with current and former lawmakers reveal that's still the case.

Minnesota Rep. Dale Lueck, R- Aitkin, said the potential change to the state constitution has flown under the radar.

"I haven't heard a thing about it," he said.

He called the commission a "cop out" that would disenfranchise voters by taking away the power of voting for or against the individual members of whichever body raises the pay. He also said it is a consequence of "one-party rule" when the DFL was in control of the House and Senate.

"There'll be no accountability," he said of the commission. "The governor will appoint a bunch of folks that'll be throwing money around."

Townships, counties and cities all view their elected officials' pay in the context of every salary in their government, he said—why should legislators be set aside from the rest of state workers?

However, Lueck still thinks legislator pay should be raised occasionally.

Lueck's DFL challenger, Erin Wagner, didn't share his suspicion of the idea. Although she hadn't heard much about the proposal, she said she agreed with legislators who feel it isn't about the money, it's about surrendering the power to people who don't have a personal interest in the pay being raised.

"The power should be given to people that aren't in that position themselves," she said. "I think that there's some sort of weird assumptions out there that there'd be some sort of bad backdoor pay increases that'll happen as a result of this, but I don't feel that that's what would happen at all."

As to Lueck's concern that voters would no longer be able to hold accountable those who raise legislator pay, Wagner pointed out the governor and members of the state supreme court are still elected positions.

Steve Wenzel is a former DFL legislator from Little Falls who served in the House for nearly 30 years and now teaches political science at Central Lakes College.

Wenzel was unfamiliar with the details of the proposal, but like Lueck, he said a commission would take power away from the people.

"Legislators ought to be courageous, and if there is a need for a pay raise, then they ought to do it," he said.

Wenzel recalled when he first became a legislator in the early 1970s, the salary was $8,400 annually (more than $48,300 in today's dollars).

State lawmakers already have a surreptitious way of raising their pay, in the form of the per diem that goes toward expenses, Wenzel said, adding that the money is exempt from both federal and state income tax.

"The per diem today is a backdoor pay raise," he said. "The legislators have been regularly raising the per diem, which the public really doesn't see or understand."

However, Wenzel said he supports a legislator pay raise up to roughly $50,000 because "that's what the job is worth." The taxpayers would be better off if their representatives had a higher salary and lower per diem, he said.

To amend or not?

"Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmakers' power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries of lawmakers?"

Voters will have the opportunity to vote "yes" or "no" on the question. Failure to vote on the amendment will have the same effect as voting no, the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reported.

If the proposed constitutional amendment passes, article IV, section 9 of the Minnesota Constitution will be amended. The amendment will describe the makeup of the citizen council tasked with determining the salaries of senators and representatives.

One person, who is not a judge, from each congressional district will be appointed by the chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and one person from each district will be appointed by the governor. If the state has an odd number of districts, the chief justice and governor must each appoint an at-large member. Half of the members appointed by each must belong to the political party that has the most members in the Legislature, and the other half must consist of those belonging to the political party with the second-most members.

None of the members of the council may be current or former legislators, or the spouse of a current legislator. None of the members of the council may be current or former lobbyists registered under Minnesota law. None of the members of the council may be a current employee of the legislature. None of the members of the council may be a current or former judge. None of the members of the council may be a current or former governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, or state auditor. None of the members of the council may be a current employee of an entity in the executive or judicial branch.

Membership terms, removal and compensation of members shall be as provided by law. The council must prescribe salaries by March 31 of each odd-numbered year, taking into account any other legislative compensation provided to legislators by the state of Minnesota, with any changes in salary to take effect on July 1 of that year. Any salary increase for legislators authorized in law by the Legislature after Jan. 5, 2015, is repealed.