MN GOP promises lower health costs

ST. PAUL - Minnesota Senate Republicans say if voters put them in power they will lower health care costs by fixing problems they see with the MNsure state-run insurance sales program.

The Monday, Oct. 3, announcement came after Friday's revelation that individual insurance policy costs will rise 50 percent to 67 percent next year. More than half of Minnesotans get insurance through their employers and will not be affected by that price increase.

GOP senators say they would bring back a statewide high-risk insurance pool to spread the cost over more policy holders, give a tax deduction to people who do not qualify for employers' insurance plans, allow organizations other than employers to offer group insurance, increase the number of health providers in networks and reduce reliance on MNsure.

"In the three and a half years since MNsure was created, insurance costs have shot through the roof, millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted on fraudulent applications, hundreds of thousands of families lost their doctors and enrollment obstacles have delayed cancer treatments, even costing one woman her life," Senate Minority Leader David Hann, R-Eden Prairie, said.

Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, will convene a House-Senate MNsure oversight committee on Wednesday to discuss the individual policy situation.