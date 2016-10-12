Search
    About the local candidate forums

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:46 a.m.
    Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Candidates for the Minnesota House of Representatives Megan Litts (left), John Poston, Josh Heintzeman, Quinn Nystrom, Dale Lueck, and Erin Wagner speak during a candidate forum Tuesday night at Central Lakes College.

    The candidate forum Tuesday for area House and Senate seats in the Minnesota Legislature was part of a series of forums organized by a new community partnership.

    The partnership includes the Brainerd Lakes Chamber, Brainerd Dispatch, Lakeland Public Television, Lakes Media Collaborative, League of Women Voters, and the Rosenmeier Center for State & Local Government.

    The event at the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd was moderated by Mike O'Rourke and gave the audience an opportunity to ask questions.

