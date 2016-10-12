Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Candidates for the Minnesota House of Representatives Megan Litts (left), John Poston, Josh Heintzeman, Quinn Nystrom, Dale Lueck, and Erin Wagner speak during a candidate forum Tuesday night at Central Lakes College.

Discovery Woods Montessori director Meg Litts faced off against Lake Shore Mayor John Poston at a candidate forum at the Chalberg Theatre Tuesday.

Litts is running as a DFLer and Poston for the GOP.

The two are competing to replace retiring Rep. Mark Anderson, R-Lake Shore. Poston defeated former Central Lakes College President Larry Lundblad during the primary.

In his opening statement, Poston said he was a retired retailer and had first gained the opportunity to become involved in the community in retirement.

"I deeply care about our state and about our country," he said. "Like many of you, I'm frustrated by what I see."

Litts said as an educator, she has been involved in working with schools to make "rapid and dramatic turnarounds" in high poverty rural areas of the state.

"Equity and access are what drive my passion to serve," she said.

The first question given by moderator Mike O' Rourke centered on how the candidates would end partisan gridlock at the state Capitol, as exemplified by the failure of the public infrastructure or "bonding" bill in the 2016 session.

Poston's response focused on identifying the specific cause of why the bonding bill failed: the proposed Southwest Light Rail Transit line.

"It was held up primarily due to the (SWLRT)," he said. "I think that's a tragedy for most of Minnesota."

Poston said he was opposed to the line on the grounds it was fiscally irresponsible.

"I think it's a bad idea for rural Minnesota and people in my district to be paying for," he said. "I think buses make a lot more sense."

In Litts' response to O'Rourke's gridlock question, she said everyone on the stage had the best interests of their constituents at heart, and that she would pay attention to constituents in order to learn how legislation would affect the people in her district.

However, she also would need to take into account the interests of all Minnesotans, she said. Sometimes that would mean coming back to her district and being able to explain votes on things like SWLRT that appeared to benefit a different area in Minnesota.

"But that's how we do business at the Legislature," she said. "It's not just about one region, it is about all Minnesotans, and all of us doing better."

The next question asked candidates to list successes and failures they saw in the actions of the last session of the Legislature.

Litts said she counted Minnesota's investment in early education as a success, although there was more to be done and more funding to explore in the area. Early childhood mental health was one underserved area, especially child care centers, she said.

Poston said there have been many bipartisan successes, but there was failure as the bonding bill didn't pass in the 2016 session. In addition, Poston gave MNsure as another example of a failure. The health care crisis has been the biggest issue the state has faced in the last three years, he said.

"MNsure has been a disaster," he said. "That is going to take bipartisan cooperation, to get that fixed."

Then the next question, sourced from the audience, directly prompted the candidates to delve into the issue of MNsure.

Health care is larger than just Minnesota, Litts said. Rate increases originate in the private market and would be "offset," she said. She said there was not a need for a special session to address rate increases, because that can be addressed instead in early 2017 when the Legislature meets for its new session.

Poston said MNsure should be scrapped and Minnesota should either switch to the federal health insurance exchange or start over with a completely new state exchange.

Another question asked what was the most effective action the state can take to spur business growth and workforce development.

Litts said the state should help people have the opportunity to start their own business, as well as providing education opportunities for people to switch careers.

Poston said education was "very much the key," adding Minnesota should strengthen the partnership between industry and education.