Minnesota Senate candidates for District 9, Jason Weinerman (left) and Paul Gazelka, and District 10, Carrie Ruud and Tiffany Stenglein, speak at the candidate forum Tuesday at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Zach Kayser/Brainerd Dispatch

Republican incumbent Carrie Ruud of Nisswa and DFL challenger Tiffany Stenglein agreed on legislator pay and a proposed gas tax during a candidate forum at the Chalberg Theatre on the Central Lakes College campus Tuesday.

The first question covered a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would put the power of adjusting legislators' pay in the hands of an independent commission rather than legislators themselves.

Not only was Ruud for the amendment, she was a co-author of the bill that helped get it on the ballot. She said the commission would help lift gridlock on the issue and was insulated from the influence of the Legislature.

"I think it's a great solution, because it takes this argument off the table, and we can go back to talking about bonding bills and tax bills," she said. "We never have to waste time on this issue again."

Stenglein agreed with her opponent. She likened the current system to restaurant staff taking their pay out of the cash register.

On how to fund transportation, Ruud said a proposed gas tax wouldn't work because it would gradually draw less money as fuel-efficient and renewable-powered cars became more widespread.

Stenglein said transportation needed a "long-term, stable" funding source and was opposed to the gas tax, saying it was regressive in that it disproportionately affected people who had a lower ability to pay it.

"Folks that have lower incomes tend to drive older vehicles that are less fuel efficient," she said.

On education, Stenglein said the Legislature should focus on teachers at the front of the room—improving education of educators.

In addition, expanding pre-kindergarten was "the single best investment" government can make, she said, listing societal benefits that statistics show correlate with having pre-kindergarten schooling.

Ruud touted the funding of all day, every-day kindergarten. However, the state should proceed cautiously with expanded pre-k to make sure it's being implemented currently, she said.