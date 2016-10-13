Weinerman, Gazelka talk youth homelessness, caregiver pay

The forum at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter was sponsored by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Minnesota Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities, Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, and Minnesota-National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Housing for homeless and mentally ill

The first question centered on how the state could help people who live while homeless and with a mental health issue.

Weinerman pointed out the state of Utah "known for its deep, rich, progressive tradition" had a strategy called Housing First. The approach provides housing for homeless people with not many strings attached and focuses on giving housing first while waiting to give social services later.

"We can learn from Utah, adopt their Housing First concept," he said.

Gazelka listed actions the Legislature had taken during its most recent session in the spring. Lawmakers increased funding by $500,000 in parental assistance for exploited women and children, $750,000 for a workforce and affordable housing development grant program, and $500,000 in housing grants for projects with training centers, he said.

"Is that enough? No," he said.

However, state spending was on the rise, and there was great demand for funding, he added.

Workforce crisis for caregivers

The next question asked what could be done to combat a shortage of caregivers available for the state's disabled people.

Gazelka said there was a general shortage of employees everywhere due to aging of the population. He gave two solutions: increase caregivers' wages, and steer students into the fields, possibly with more grants or scholarships. Less turnover for caregivers benefits their disabled clients, he said.

Weinerman agreed with Gazelka that the state should increase pay for caregivers.

There's a disparity between society's ostensible values of lauding caregivers for the work they do, and what those same caregivers are actually paid, he said.

He added that Minnesota could provide more support to paraprofessionals and home caregivers.

Youth homelessness

When it came to how the candidates would tackle youth homelessness, both Weinerman and Gazelka mused on the connection between the issue and societal values.

Weinerman said many homeless youths aren't out there voluntarily—they're kicked out by their parents due to things like drug addiction or their sexual orientation. Those parents who turn their children out on the street should be made by law to support their children financially, he said.

"If you evict your child, you should pay for that child's care," he said.

Gazelka told of how generations of his family had long, stable marriages—but that despite being insulated in that environment, he eventually came to realize many aren't so lucky. Gazelka said we should reflect on how our culture shapes families, and get help from churches, community organizations, and government agencies.

"How do we improve marriages, and how do we improve families?" he asked.

Student debt crisis

Responding to an audience question on how to help solve the issue of student debt,

Weinerman said older generations had drastically lower tuition, then the costs increased—and it didn't just happen out of the blue. It was a "choice" Minnesota made, he said.

Gradually, money for public colleges eroded.

"Over time, we've gone from a state-funded to a state-support system," and then even less, he said.

Gazelka said while tuition had indeed gone up, it raised the question of why it had gone up so much.

A vetoed tax bill in 2016 session, which had bipartisan support included a unique student loan tax credit, Gazelka said.

Other candidates included: House District 10A candidates Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and challenger Quinn Nystrom; House District 10B candidates Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, and Erin Wagner; and Senate District 10 candidates Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, and Tiffany Stenglein. House District 9B Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and DFL challenger Dustin Simmonds both were invited to the forum, but did not attend.