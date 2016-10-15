Election 2016: Nystrom, Heintzeman show differences

Incumbent Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom of Baxter answered questions posed by a panel of area media figures, including Dennis Weimann of Lakeland Public Television, Heidi Holtan of KAXE-Northern Community Radio and Zach Kayser of the Brainerd Dispatch.

The debate lasted an hour. Each candidate had two minutes to answer questions and one minute to offer a rebuttal. The candidates also had one minute of bonus time they could choose to use once in either an answer or a rebuttal.

Presidential nominee support

The candidates were asked which of the presidential candidates they supported and why.

Nystrom said she supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, albeit reluctantly. She said she was not enthusiastic about either candidate and was troubled by many of Republican nominee Donald Trump's recent comments.

"I believe the number one thing for a leader is to be a role model for people, to be respectful and to have ears to listen to everybody," Nystrom said.

Heintzeman described himself as an issues voter, and some issues are particularly important to him, including abortion, the Second Amendment and the Supreme Court. He said because Clinton supports taxpayer-funded abortions and would be tasked with appointing Supreme Court justices if elected.

"I absolutely cannot support Hillary Clinton," Heintzeman said.

Nystrom said not being able to count on what Trump would actually do once in office was one of the "scarier points" about him.

"He may say things, but we don't know exactly how he would vote," she said.

Heintzeman said Clinton had a 30-year track record of not being honest, and he questioned her support for the military.

Taxpayer-funded abortions

The candidates were asked whether they support tax dollars covering the costs of abortions.

Heintzeman, who'd already referenced the issue, replied, "Absolutely not."

He said the vast majority of people in greater Minnesota are pro-life, and he represents his constituents on the issue. He said as a Republican, he also knows that position is supported by his party.

Nystrom said she was raised in the Presbyterian church and her faith is important to her.

"I've always been pro-life," Nystrom said. "I have not moved my stance on that."

She said one in three Minnesota Democrats are anti-abortion.

"I don't believe that I answer to the Democratic party at the end of the day," she said.

Heintzeman said he's fought for the sanctity of life for nearly 30 years, pointing to a 1990 front page photo in the Brainerd Dispatch featuring him at an anti-abortion march. Heintzeman said his "credentials go way back," and he's not just a candidate taking the stance to have a "chance in a greater Minnesota district."

Nystrom said she has not changed her stance to have a better chance, but has always held anti-abortion views.

"I don't believe that people vote just based on one issue and one issue only," Nystrom said. "I am who I am."

Heintzeman opted to use his bonus time to talk further on the issue, pointing to an endorsement from Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. He said that was a difficult endorsement to get. He said a bill he co-authored during the last session would prohibit clinics from "discarding human life who happened to be a victim of a botched abortion" with "the rest of the medical waste."

Mental illness

The candidates were asked how the state should address issues within the mental health care system.

Nystrom said she would like to see increased funding for the Community Behavioral Health Hospital in Baxter, which is currently not operating at capacity because of inadequate funds. She serves as the Baxter City Council liaison to the CBHH.

"We're really struggling with serious mental illness, and we have not had the funding to put people in all 16 beds," Nystrom said.

She also noted the stigma associated with mental illness was a serious issue that affected people's employment and standing in the community.

Heintzeman said as a carpenter by trade, it took him awhile to get "up to speed" on issues in St. Paul, including mental health. He said he's had the opportunity to learn more about the issue in Crow Wing County and recently invited House Speaker Kurt Daudt to the area to hear from the "boots on the ground" at Nystrom and Associates, a professional counseling business.

He said the Legislature invested more than $230 million in nursing homes, $2 million of which came to Crow Wing County.

Issues with higher ed

The candidates were asked to share the issue they find most pressing in higher education, besides the issues of student loan debt or tuition.

Heintzeman said student debt was the issue people most often brought up with him. But aside from that, ensuring children know they have more options than a four-year university was important.

"We need kids that are thinking about plumbing, road work, maybe working in a nursing home," Heintzeman said. "That's probably a challenge that we're going to face over the next few years."

Nystrom said matching the needs of the workforce better with what people pursue in higher education was an issue that needed improvement. She said there are industries in need of employees that are good to go into, and matching those needs with students would assure more could go right into their professional career following graduation.

Both candidates agreed on the efficacy of post-secondary enrollment options and shared their own experiences of taking college courses in high school.

Economy

How to improve the economy in central Minnesota was the topic of the next question posed to candidates.

Nystrom said the failure to pass a bonding bill by the 2016 Legislature had a negative impact on rural Minnesota, pointing to a road project in Baxter that could not move forward without the funding promised in the bill.

She said the public education system needed support as a "huge driver of a strong economy here in rural Minnesota."

Heintzeman pointed a finger at the state tax rate, noting Minnesota has one of the highest in the country. He said this was driving businesses such as Medtronic, Uline and Polaris to leave the state, taking jobs with them.

He pointed to a passed bill he authored that exempted veterans' pensions from taxes, a move he said affected 18,000 veterans and would encourage veterans to come to Minnesota.

"Minnesota taxes and tax code are way too complicated, and way too high," Heintzeman said.

Nystrom pointed to the successes of the city of Baxter in its financial management and said she would bring those ideas to the state level if elected.

Heintzeman said being a "small business guy" was one of the reasons he became involved in politics, because of politicians going to St. Paul and "trying to tell me how to better run my business."

He also said the minimum wage increase negatively affected businesses in the state.

Nystrom chose to use her extra minute to respond to Heintzeman. She said twice during this week of debates, Heintzeman has referred to his own job creating as a qualifying characteristic for the seat, while implying those who have not created a job are unqualified.

She said she is the daughter of a former small business owner in Brainerd who understood the issues he faced. She added her 20 years of diabetes advocacy work and raising tens of thousands of dollars for the cause should be considered good qualifications for the job.

"I should not be disqualified because I have not hired an individual," Nystrom said.

Renewable energy

Candidates were asked how the state should move forward in implementing renewable energy.

Heintzeman said he did not support a state mandate that requires 25 percent renewable energy use by 2025. He shared a personal experience with solar power, noting he lived on it while visiting his wife's family in Alaska.

"There are certain days you can wash clothes and certain days you can't," Heintzeman said.

He said there "very well may be a great place for renewable" energy, but mandating companies use it could have wider-reaching impacts. Some companies depend on baseload power, he said. Heintzeman said it has to make "fiscal sense" to transition to renewables.

Nystrom said she recently attended an information session hosted by the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance and the Minnesota Environmental Partnership. At this session, she learned about the billions of dollars leaving the state to pay for fossil fuel from other places.

She said looking toward renewable sources of energy could reduce reliance on fossil fuels and create jobs in the renewable energy industry.

"It's one of those things, we pay now or we end up paying more later," Nystrom said.

Women's issues

The largest issue facing Minnesotan women and what can be done to address it was the topic next discussed by candidates.

Nystrom said many women she's met knocking on doors have shared their concern with the large pay gap in the United States. Women, on average, make about 80 cents for every dollar a man earns.

"The reality is that a person who shows up at a job and does a great job, regardless of what their gender is should be paid the same amount," Nystrom said.

She also said women continue to struggle with sexism. She admired Minnesota Sen. Carrie Ruud's work to help women run for office, and hoped to be a role model herself for young girls. She said the lack of women on the Baxter City Council was what pushed her to run.

Heintzeman said he has three daughters between the ages of 5 and 13.

"I want them to be able to go anywhere they want to go and accomplish anything they want to accomplish," he said.

He said the biggest issue facing women was a society dictating how women should be.

"It's a world that is bombarding them with images and pressure, whether it be in media or social media, of what they should be as a woman," he said. "I really want them to be able to navigate that path without that kind of noise defining them."

He said when he brings his family to the Capitol, his daughters love to see the "powerful, strong, independent" women working in the Legislature.

Transportation fix

The last issue discussed by candidates was the ongoing transportation funding problem in Minnesota. They were asked whether they would support a gas tax to pay for transportation needs.

Heintzeman said the Southwest Light Rail project was to blame for sinking the doomed bonding bill last session, and he placed the blame squarely on Gov. Mark Dayton for championing the project. He said the Northstar Line of the light rail is subsidized by $22 for each ticket, which he said at five days a week he could "lease a Mercedes and pay for the gas" for the cost of the light rail project.

He said he would "absolutely not" support a gas tax. He said instead, he would support the taxes collected from things like tires and automobile parts be allocated toward transportation, this way assuring those driving more efficient vehicles still paid a fair share.

Nystrom said the House, Senate and the governor were to blame for the failed bills, not just one person. She said without the bonding bill, rural Minnesota gets "farther and farther behind" and construction costs rise annually.

She said she would be in favor of a gas tax as a creative solution to funding transportation needs. She noted support for a gas tax at a recent Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce event.

Heintzeman said the governor is the only person allowed to call a special session and he did not, so Dayton was to blame. He said the light rail was a "boondoggle from the start" and the needs of greater Minnesota needed to be considered.

Nystrom said the light rail issue was about local control of the project, and it was ultimately partisan bickering that led to legislative failure.